STREET / FORM: photography’s relationship with the urban landscape

© Joachim Hildebrand

100 large-scale newsprints in Rotterdam will present the work of 70 photographers who find inspiration in urban form

Examining photography’s relationship with street culture and the urban landscape, next week, an exhibition of 100 newsprints will take over an abandoned venue in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of street art festival POW! WOW!.



The show features work by 70 international exhibitors selected from an online open call from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North America, and the UK. Organised by Shutter Hub in partnership with Newspaper Club, the exhibition space will also host free portfolio reviews throughout the week.



STREET / FORM will be on show at Hilledijk 105B, Rotterdam, from 09 until 15 September 2019



© Joachim Hildebrand

© Joachim Hildebrand

© Dineke Versluis

© Dineke Versluis

© Harvin Alert

© Jayne Lloyd

© Mark A. Phillips

© Ilona Kamps

© Parvathi Kumar