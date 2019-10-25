Star Wars Families: A new commission exploring family across five continents

© Lucasfilm Ltd™

In advance of the release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, an exclusive Lucasfilm and British Journal of Photography collaboration will engage ten photographers to create a family portrait relating to the enduring legacy of the Skywalker saga.

“It’s about family.” So said Carrie Fisher when describing the power of Star Wars, and that rings true on many levels. In conceiving the cast of much-loved characters in that galaxy far, far away, and the complex web of relationships between them, Star Wars creator George Lucas had tapped into one of humanity’s most essential and formative preoccupations: family, in all its profound, joyful, and complicated forms.

In advance of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and the British Journal of Photography present Star Wars Families: an immersive photographic and editorial project that pays homage both to the saga and to the families who have enjoyed its magic for nearly half a century.

© Lucasfilm Ltd™

Star Wars is generational; for many, it is the movie equivalent of passing down family heirlooms. Star Wars Families will serve as a homage to fans by celebrating the families portrayed through the lens of ten incredible photographic talents on five different continents. These photographers will be commissioned to produce an editorial-style series of images, constructing a narrative around the idea of the family portrait. Accompanied by a behind-the-scenes videographer, the selected photographers will each spend time producing a shoot that records the intimate relationships specific to each family, as well as exploring the role that Star Wars has played in their lives.



© Lucasfilm Ltd™

© Lucasfilm Ltd™

The commission will explore the enduring cultural legacy of Star Wars worldwide, along with its international relevance and reach. As such, the project will depict families from five continents. The shoots will take place in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States, with one family located in each country respectively.



Shoots will take place on the 16th November and 17th November 2019. The Star Wars Families stories and imagery will be featured by British Journal of Photography and Lucasfilm in advance of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and thereafter.



© Lucasfilm Ltd™

The commission is open to everyone and free to enter. The resulting body of work and accompanying editorial will be published on British Journal of Photography’s channels and will be retained in the Lucasfilm archive for posterity.

Apply for the commission here today!



Studio 1854 is currently casting both families and photographers for this commission. Do you know a family with an interesting story, or a family of Star Wars fans — or both? Are you a photographer interested in depicting these kinds of intimate family scenes? Is the Force strong with you?

Families can apply here.

© Lucasfilm Ltd™