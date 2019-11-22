Pre-registration to invest in 1854 Media is closing soon

© Anaïs Zamboni, Portrait of Britain 2018 Winner

With pre-registration for our equity crowdfunding campaign ending on 28 November, we want to bring home what it really means to invest in 1854 Media today

First, it means owning a piece of history: as the publisher of British Journal of Photography, you will know by now that we are the world’s longest-running consumer photography publication — but did you know that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is one of our earliest writers?



Second, it means owning a significant piece of our future. At 1854 Media, we are constantly redefining photographic journalism, finding new ways to illuminate the shifting landscape of the medium. As creator of acclaimed awards which include Portrait of Humanity™ and Female in Focus, you will have noted our efforts in recent years to champion diversity, equality and inclusion in the industry — but we’ve only just begun. In 2020, we will launch our most ambitious project yet: Decade of Change, a multimedia international arts festival harnessing some of the world’s most powerful creative responses to the climate crisis.



Third, investing in 1854 means protecting meaningful media in today’s vast ocean of disposable content. Because, above anything, output that drives palpable change – for photographers’ careers, in wider society and beyond – is in our blood. And we commit ourselves to the cause with everything we have. We’ve been praised for our “relentless innovation, courage and dedication” by the Professional Publishers Association, who have awarded us the highly acclaimed mantle of Independent Publisher of the Year — twice.



Crucially, to invest in 1854 Media today means to support the development of our rapidly-growing 1854 Access Membership programme. 1854 Access opens up all of the above for aspiring photographers — BJP subscriptions, entry to all of our awards, plus the opportunity to be commissioned by some of the world’s best known brands — while saving members up to 80% of the cost. More than a community, 1854 Access is a leg-up, a support network, a motivational force for the most promising talent of tomorrow. And you don’t have to take our word for it.



Fabian Hammerl from Germany said, “Creative processes can be solitary. Becoming part of a photographic community, exposing your work to a broader audience and getting professional feedback opens vital new perspectives”.



Your investment will help scale 1854 Access, allowing us to elevate our offerings, expand our member benefits and encourage more photographers to grow in their practice. And one of the most beautiful parts of all of it? Anyone can have a piece. Whoever you are, wherever you are, if you believe in what we do and have upwards of £10 to spare, it really is that easy.



Our last crowdfunder oversubscribed in under 24 hours. We strongly advise pre-registering for access to our full business plan and an exclusive private offer period to invest before the general public.



Investments of this nature carry risks to your capital. Please Invest Aware.

