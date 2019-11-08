Own part of 1854 Media & British Journal of Photography

© Lance Henderstein

1854 Media is crowdfunding for growth to invest in platforms to help our community succeed

Register now to download the business plan and for your invitation to invest ahead of the public offering.



Beyond our mantle as publisher of the oldest photography title in the world, 1854 Media owns a roster of prestigious awards and facilitates visual content commissions for some of the world’s best known brands. Across the board, our mission is simple: to champion photographers everywhere – empowering them to get inspired, get seen and get paid – through our exclusive platforms and opportunities.



Recent years have seen exponential success in our efforts. Our Portrait of Britain and Portrait of Humanity awards, which celebrate what makes us human in times of division, have placed the work of hundreds from our community within the most viewed photographic exhibitions in global history. Our studio has won clients including adidas, Panasonic and Visit California, enabling photographers and filmmakers from our community to be commissioned by world-renowned brands. And the best part? We’re still in the early stages of our journey, with some of our most ambitious projects yet to come.

Right now, we’re raising funds to accelerate all of these initiatives and more.



From as little as £10, you can buy equity in the 1854 brand, and own a piece of all of it. Investing in 1854 Media means supporting photographers worldwide, by helping us open up more avenues for inspiration, exposure and paid work. It means investing in the artistic pioneers of tomorrow — and that could mean you.



With various investment levels on offer, you could be eligible for a number of high-value rewards, including Full Access membership, free entry to our awards, British Journal of Photography subscriptions and invitations to our high-profile industry events, all in addition to shares in the company.



Our last crowdfund campaign reached its initial target in under 24 hours. Don’t miss your chance!

