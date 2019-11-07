Photo Vogue 2019: A Glitch in the System

© Fee-Gloria Groenemeyer

The annual photography festival returns for its fourth edition with a group show of 30 artists presenting 104 images that diverge from the mainstream

This month, Photo Vogue Festival returns to Milan, Italy, for its fourth edition, continuing its focus on creating inclusive spaces with three exhibitions centred around the theme and name of its group show, A Glitch in the System, Deconstructing Stereotypes.



The exhibition will present 104 images by 30 photographers, including Catherine Hyland, Rhiannon Adam, Nanna Heitmann, Vikesh Kapoor, and Guanyu Xu, as well as this year’s British Journal of Photography Ones to Watch Dustin Thierry and Mous Lamrabat. Individually, the photographs speak about gender fluidity, disability, beauty standards, race, and community. Collectively, they propose a new way of thinking outside of mainstream traditions.



© Miora Rajaonary

© David Uzochukwu

© Namsa Leuba

The 30 photographers were selected through PhotoVogue — Vogue Italia’s online photography platform — by an international jury, which included BJP editorial director Simon Bainbridge and PhotoVogue director Alessia Glaviano, among other leading industry figures such as curator Yumi Goto, Maison Européene de la Photographie director Simon Baker and artist Joana Choumali.



© Evelyn Bencicova

© Mous Lamrabat

Taking place at former industrial complex Base Milano, it is presented alongside another group show that will screen 26 films, titled Fashion Moving Forward. Elsewhere, at the Royal Palace of Milan, a third exhibition titled Inez & Vinoodh Hi-Lo Transformers completes the lineup. It is the Dutch duo’s first public show in Italy and will present billboards of their iconic work in advertising and fashion photography, as well as a film of archival images.



Photo Vogue Festival will take place in Milan, Italy, from 14 to 17 November 2019.

© Osborne Macharia

© Dustin Thierry

© Nanna Heitmann

