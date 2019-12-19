© Liz Johnson Artur

Returning for the second time this year, Liz Johnson Artur’s latest exhibition at the Southbank Centre captures the lives of South London communities

Russian-Ghanaian photographer Liz Johnson Artur’s latest photography exhibition London is Love sets its foundations on the everyday of the communities and individuals of South London, where love, relationships and the exposing of one’s true being are entrenched at its core. This project comes soon after Artur’s first solo exhibition in June this year, If You Know The Beginning, The End Is No Trouble and carries similar motifs of community and the lives of those living after the African diaspora.



On show across the windows and rolling projections alongside the exterior at the Royal Festival Hall and the Queen Elizabeth Hall for the next month, the London Is Love preserves the memories and moments made at various Southwark and Lambeth community organisations, including: Archbishop’s Park Gardening Club, BORN N BREAD, Blackfriars Settlement, Black Cowboy Coffee, Ebony Horse Club and The Chateau. “Everyone I met and photographed has strengthened my belief that the best thing in London is it’s people,” said Artur in an interview with the Southbank Centre.



Born in Bulgaria and raised in West Germany from the age of five, Artur’s career most notably began when working on freelance commissioned work for popular culture magazines and touring with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and MIA. Since then, Artur’s work has fixated on the heightened importance of communities and the various challenges and experiences they face.



Liz Johnson Artur: London is Love is on show at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and the Queen Elizabeth Hall from 06 December 2019 to 05 January 2020



