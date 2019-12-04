Paolo Roversi’s 2020 Pirelli Calendar: Looking for Juliet

Indya Moore © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

“There’s a Juliet in every woman, and I will never stop looking for her,” says Roversi, who invited nine women, including Emma Watson, Claire Foy and his daughter, to present their ideal version of the Shakespearean heroine

“Some of these models really are muses for me. There is an exchange between us. They make all my dreaming about beauty and family and sensuality concrete because the connection is so strong,” said Paolo Roversi in an interview with BJP-online in November 2017. Two years on, Roversi was invited to produce the prestigious Pirelli Calendar, and yesterday, his vision and muses were unveiled. Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Chris Lee, Indya Moore, Rosalía, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson and Roversi’s daughter, Stella Roversi, star in the calendar’s 47th edition, Looking for Juliet.



Claire Foy © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

Roversi wanted to tap into the Juliet that “exists in every woman”, imagining the process as a would-be casting call to find the perfect heroine. The Italian photographer produced a portrait of each woman as if they were auditioning for the role, then asked them to reenact their version of the ideal character from Shakespeare’s drama. And for the first time this year, the process has been produced into a short 18-minute film that will accompany the release.







Above: Emma Watson. Below: Stella Roversi © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

One of the most sought-after fashion photographers in the world, Roversi is the first Italian photographer to shoot the Pirelli calendar. He forged his reputation during the mid-1980s shooting inspired catalogues for designers such as Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto in an age when creatives were given unparalleled freedom of expression. Shot this May in Verona, the calendar comprises 132 pages, including sections of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet along with photographs that capture the story’s protagonists.



Yara Shahidi © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

Mia Goth © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

“I was looking for a pure soul, someone full of innocence that combined strength, beauty, tenderness and courage,” said Roversi in a statement provided by the organisation. “I found this in the glimmer of an eye, in the gestures and words of Emma and Yara, Indya and Mia and in the smiles and tears of Kristen and Claire… in the voices and chants of Chris and Rosalía. In Stella we have the innocence. There’s a Juliet in every woman, and I will never stop looking for her.”



pirellicalendar.pirelli.com







Above: Chris Lee. Bottom: Rosalia © 2020 Pirelli Calendar by Paolo Roversi.

