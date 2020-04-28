Directors of leading London institutions Fiona Rogers, Hannah Watson and Shoair Mavlian go live to discuss the photography industry’s response to COVID-19

28 April, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Fiona Rogers, Hannah Watson and Shoair Mavlian.



Fiona Rogers is Director of Photography and Operations at Webber Represents and Webber Gallery; she is former Chief Operating Officer at Magnum Photos and is also founder of Firecracker, a platform to promote women in photography. Hannah Watson is the co-founder and director of esteemed Fitzrovia gallery TJ Boulting as well as Trolley Books, an independent art book publisher. Shoair Mavlian, former Assistant Curator at Tate Modern, is the new director of Photoworks. She was named one of Apollo Magazine’s 40 under 40 thinkers in Europe.



In this exclusive live panel event for British Journal of Photography, Fiona, Hannah and Shoair will consider the industry at large, unpacking how the photography community is coping with the pandemic: programming and projects affected by the lockdown, how organisations are responding, and noteworthy initiatives that have come out of the isolation period.



Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events

