© Martin Parr.

Don’t miss legendary documentary photographer Martin Parr in conversation with British Journal of Photography in an exclusive livestream event

21 April, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photographers off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Martin Parr in conversation with Simon Bainbridge, editor of British Journal of Photography, followed by an audience Q&A.



Martin Parr is one of the best-known documentary photographers of our time. He is author of over 100 books of his own, editor of another 30, and curates several major photography festivals and exhibitions. A member of the Magnum agency since 1994, Martin was President from 2013 – 2017. His work has been collected and exhibited by leading museums including the Tate, Pompidou, MoMA New York and NPG London.

© Martin Parr.

In this exclusive live talk with British Journal of Photography, Martin will delve into Signs of the Times. One of Martin’s many acclaimed photobooks – based on the 1992 TV series of the same name – Signs of the Times is aptly rooted in the domestic, offering a vintage and hilarious look at personal taste in the British home. Exploring the extraordinary range of emotions that lie behind our household decor, the project is but one example of the rich and perceptive work that can come from such a limited shooting environment.



In addition, Simon will be chatting to Martin about some of his favourite domestic projects from other photographers, and picking his brains for inspiration as to the kind of work viewers at home could be shooting during lockdown. Finally, viewers will have the opportunity to ask the legendary documentary photographer their own questions in an audience Q&A.



Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events





