100 photographs for Bergamo

Faith and Zack, Nampa, Idaho, 2018, from the series True West © Anne Rearick

It's your last chance to buy a stunning print, and support medics in virus-stricken Bergamo

Adam Broomberg, Alec Soth, Ami Vitali, George Georgiou, Michael Ackerman, Paolo Pellegrin, Susan Meiselas and Vanessa Winship are among the hundred photographers who have donated prints to a fundraiser that has so far collected more than half a million euros in support of medics fighting the coronavirus in Northern Italy.

They, together with dozens more photographers, artists and visual journalists, are supporting an initiative begun by Milan-based community magazine, Perimetro, and the NGO, LiveInSlums, the proceeds of which will go to a hospital in Bergamo, the city with the highest number of victims since the start of the epidemic.

“Through our community, we can support those who are bravely on the front lines to fight this sanitary emergency,” says Perimetro. “We asked 100 authors of the world of photography, from fashion to art, architecture or portraits, to donate one of their works. By buying them, you will help us to strengthen the intensive care unit of the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo.”

The sale, which began with 100 Italian photographers, raised €350,000 in five days. They’ve now added 50 international photographers. All prints are priced €100. The sale ends midnight today, Central European Time.

Paris, 2000 © Michael Ackerman

Residents of the Copan Building, São Paulo, built by architect Oscar Niemeyer, bang pots against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Many people are already in self-quarantine because of the Coronavirus © Victor Moriyama for The New York Times

Winter Stories #36 © Paolo Ventura

White Kitten, Athens, Georgia (USA), 2009 © Mark Steinmetz

Nicaragua, 1978. Traditional Indian dance mask from the town of Monimbo, adopted by the rebels during the fight against Somoza to conceal identity © Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos

Highland dancers Scotland 2017 © Paolo Verzone

A masked child plays on the street, Beirut, 2017, from the series Naba’a: 100 years of exile

© Lorenzo Tugnoli

Alice confidential, LA, 2013 © Nicolas Guiraud

On the Tyrrhenian Sea, Italy, 2004 © Lorenzo Castore

Bonga Bonga is a member of the SAPE (Societe des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Elegantes), Republic of the Congo, Pointe-Noire © Francsco Giusti

View of Cala Liberotto © Valeria Cherchi

Lausanne © Vanessa Winship

Student fashion show at the university of Kutaisi, 2003, from the series, Shadow of the Bear

© George Georgiou

Pete Doherty & Kate Moss, East End, London, 2005 © Fabio Paleari