The £20 newspaper raising money for charities during the pandemic

Wolfgang Tillmans, Harley Weir, and Nick Sethi are among the almost 70 artists who have each contributed a new image to the publication — the proceeds of which will be donated to 20 different charities during COVID-19

2020 is a 72-page newspaper edited and published by Ben Kelway, featuring unseen, unpublished, or new images created in isolation, by almost 70 contributors including Jack Davison, Buck Ellison, Colin Dodgson, Harley Weir, Senta Simond, and many more — the full list can be found here.

All proceeds from the newspaper, which costs £20, will be donated to 20 charities under additional pressure since the advent of COVID-19. The charities include British Red Cross, CALM, Great Ormand Street Hospital, Help Refugees and many others.

The concept was conceived of by Kelway years ago when he had the idea to do a 10×10” publication featuring 10 artists who would present 10 unpublished images, or a project that never came to fruition. Kelway never executed it.

“In isolation, however, I started to think of a project, which could be produced without the need for creating new imagery if that was difficult,” he says. Kelway took 2020 as his starting point, initially conceiving of a £20 newspaper with 20 pages, the proceeds from which would go to 20 charities. However, the final publication is much larger. “I just added as many contributions as I could, and ended up with around 60,” says Elway, “I felt compelled to do something for charity and this is within my remit of available tools and skills”.

2020 is available to purchase here.