©Jason Koxvold

The acclaimed British artist-director unpacks representations of economic and military power in his work

This week, 1854 Presents: Jason Koxvold.



Jason Koxvold is a British artist and director working across photography, film and interactive media. Having been exhibited and published extensively around the world, his practice focuses on the shared spaces between neoliberal economic policy and military strategy. He has made work in diverse locations from Afghanistan to Nigeria, Arctic Russia to South Africa.



©Jason Koxvold, Theatre of War

Jason is the founder of Gnomic Book, an imprint focused on challenging subjects by emerging artists, and Virtual— Assembly, an online book fair to support publishers and artists in our present moment of social distancing.



In this free and exclusive live stream event, Jason will discuss representations of power – both economic and military – throughout his work: from where he began with Everything, and Nothing (unpublished) to his subsequent monographs Knives, You Were Right All Along and Calle Tredici Martiri, as well as Theatre of War (work in progress).



©Jason Koxvold, Calle Tredici Martiri

