1854 Presents: In Conversation with Michael Pritchard

The eminent photo-historian and Director of Education and Public Affairs at the Royal Photographic Society on finding new inspiration in photography’s past

From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Michael Pritchard.



Dr Michael Pritchard is Director of Education and Public Affairs at the Royal Photographic Society and a photo-historian. A former photography specialist at Christie’s auction house, he worked on cataloguing the Kodak Historical Collection at the British Library and has taught on the MA History of Photography course at De Montfort University. He completed his PhD – which examined British photographic manufacturing and retailing up to 1914 – in 2010. He has lectured internationally and broadcast and written extensively on the history of photography. His most recent book is A History of Photography in 50 Cameras (Bloomsbury, 2015).

In this free and exclusive live stream event, Michael will unpack the importance of photography’s history – looking at examples from the RPS Collection alongside publications, exhibition catalogues and periodicals spanning the last century – in finding new inspiration for the here and now.



