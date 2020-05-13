1854 Presents: Simon Roberts & Harriet Logan

©Simon Roberts

The esteemed British photographers discuss all things social documentary in a free live stream event with BJP

14th May, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Simon Roberts and Harriet Logan.



Renowned British photographer Simon Roberts is known for his large-format landscape photographs and in-depth studies. He has been published and exhibited extensively, with work residing in major collections including the George Eastman House, Deutsche Börse Art Collection and V&A Collection. In 2010, Simon was commissioned as the official British Election Artist by the House of Commons Works of Art Committee to produce a record of the General Election on behalf of the UK Parliamentary Art Collection. He is also author of four critically acclaimed monographs: Motherland, We English, Pierdom and, most recently, Merrie Albion.

Award-winning photojournalist Harriet Logan is a former member of the Network Photography Agency, having worked on assignments from Somalia and Chechnya to Iraq and Kashmir. She is best known for her hard-hitting depictions of women living under the Taliban’s repressive rule in Afghanistan. She now runs the Incite Project, an active collection of issue-driven photographic prints motivated by current political and social concerns.

Both recipients of the esteemed Ian Parry scholarship, Simon and Harriet will be going live with British Journal of Photography in a free live stream event to discuss all things social documentary photography — from their own career trajectories to the importance of awards, the process of building and curating a photography collection and more.



