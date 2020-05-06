Palm* Photo Prize 2020 announces its shortlist

© Acar Tugberk.

Discover 108 photographs in the running for the annual prize, and a print sale with 100 per cent of profits going to the artists

The shortlist for the annual Palm* Photo Prize has been announced, featuring photographers such as Laura Pannack, Silvia Rosi, Stefanie Moshammer and Mark Mahaney, whose images are among 108 photographs selected from over 7,000 submissions.

Photographers took part from all over the world, with images encompassing a vast array of styles and disciplines. This year’s judging panel comprised David Campany, Alistair McKimm (i-D); Karen McQuaid (The Photographers’ Gallery); Sarah Allen (Tate Modern); Jessica Lopez (Polaroid) and founder of Palm* Studios Lola Paprocka.

The award’s 20 winners will be announced on 30 May 2020, along with a People’s Choice award, which will be voted on via Instagram.

Discover all the shortlisted works and the accompanying print sale here.

© Sonia Bellinaso.

© Brendon Kahn.

© Mark Mahaney.

© Laura Pannack.

© Dimiti Djuric.

© Joseph Balestra.

© Stefanie Moshammer.

Self Portrait as my Father. © Silvia Rosi.

© Dino Kuznik.

