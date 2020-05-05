A new print sale is raising funds for domestic abuse charity Refuge

© Catherine Hyland. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

Catherine Hyland, Ian Howorth and Dougie Wallace are among over 100 photographers selling prints to raise money for Refuge, a charity working to support people who are at increased risk during the Covid-19 lockdown

Last year, 1.6 million women in the UK — that is one in 20 of the female population — suffered domestic abuse. Since the beginning of the current lockdown, these figures have surged. The UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, Refuge, reported that following lockdown, there was a 700 per cent increase in calls to its helpline in just one day.

“Self-isolation has the potential to aggravate pre-existing behaviours by perpetrators and can make it more challenging for women to report and seek support,” said Sandra Horley, Chief Executive of Refuge. “Experts are warning that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a ‘domestic abuse pandemic’.”

A new print sale is now raising money for the charity, featuring work by over 100 photographers and industry professionals including Simon Roberts, Catherine Hyland, Ian Howorth, Dougie Wallace and Polly Penrose.

Launched by The Print Assembly, an initiative founded by Kim Pappas and Emma Hayes of photography agency Process, the sale comprises 102 A3 prints produced by MPrint, available to purchase for £50 each.

Prints are available to purchase from theprintassembly.com. All profits will be donated to Refuge.



© Katinka Herbert. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

© Dougie Wallace. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

© Nick Meek. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

© Ian Howarth. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

© Sarah M Lee. Courtesy of The Print Assembly.

