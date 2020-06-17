The British-Iranian photographer-filmmaker goes live with BJP to discuss the shifting landscape of documentary photography

18th June, 6PM (UK Time)



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Aria Shahrokhshahi.



Aria Shahrokhshahi is a British-Iranian photographer and filmmaker. Whilst he experiments with multimedia, Aria’s work is documentary at its core, focusing on a variety of diverse communities and the way people interact inside of them. Social structures – and more broadly, the human condition – fascinate him, as do the relationships and power dynamics that inform our existence. Aria’s fervour for exploration has led him to complete projects across the globe, including Gambia, Ukraine, Iran and the UK where he lives.

In this free and exclusive live stream event, the artist will discuss the shifting landscape of documentary photography, and how artists can make use of their time in light of the current crisis. He will unpack some of his favourite places to find new inspiration, alongside his processes for planning new work and reworking old material.

