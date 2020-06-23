The image maker, curator and cultural commentator goes live to discuss documenting history in real time

23rd June, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Misan Harriman.



Nigerian-born Misan Harriman is a multi-disciplinary image maker, curator and cultural commentator, and founder of the digital platform What We Seee. Inspired by Gordon Parks, Misan’s photography ranges from royal commissions to fashion portraiture and photojournalism, documenting historic moments of our time.



In this free and exclusive live stream event, Misan will unpack what it means to document history in real time.

Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events

1854 Access Members can apply to host their own livestream events showcasing their unique areas of expertise — the subject of your talk is up to you! Not an 1854 Access member yet? Join today for just £1 in an unprecedented COVID-19 offer. Members can also view the archive of talks here.