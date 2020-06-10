Highlights from the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

From the series Cast out of Heaven by Hashem Shakeri / Second place in the discovery category. © Hashem Shakeri.

Environmental activism, political uprisings, Senegalese wrestlers and the Iranian housing crisis are among some the global issues addressed in this year's winning projects

The World Photography Organisation has announced the winners of their annual competition, including Photographer of the Year Pablo Albarenga, who will receive a $25,000 for his investigation into Indigenous communities of the Amazon, fighting to preserve their territories from agri-business and deforestation.

The annual award consists of four categories: open, student, youth, and professional. All the winning works and finalists are on display in a virtual gallery and exhibition.

Here, we round-up some of the highlights from this year’s winners.

Cast out of Heaven by Hashem Shakeri

Second Place / Discovery / hashemshakeri.com

Four decades after the Iranian Revolution, the country’s population has grown by almost 50 million. The number of households has quadrupled, causing house prices to skyrocket in the country’s capital, Tehran. As a result, many families have been forced to relocate to government-built satellite towns, where thousands of apartments are stacked into soaring skyscrapers in barren land far from the capital.

People from all over Iran are migrating to these new towns, but they are becoming notorious for high rates of suicide and drug abuse. Hashem Shakeri’s project, Cast out of Heaven, captures the sterility and eeriness of these neighbourhoods, shedding light on the growing concern over Iran’s housing crisis.



© Hashem Shakeri.

Wounds of Hong Kong by Chung Ming Ko

First Place / Documentary / @chungmingko

Since they began in June 2019, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests show no signs of abating, and what began as an objection to the extradition bill has evolved into a wider protest regarding the future of the city.

Due to clashes with police, protestors have suffered a range of injuries, with reports suggest rising cases of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since the demonstrations began. Chung Ming Ko’s series captures 24 protesters, depicting both the physical and mental wounds left by the violence of police brutality.



© Chung Ming Ko.

© Chung Ming Ko.

Seeds of Resistance by Pablo Albarenga

Photographer of the Year / First Place / Creative / pabloalbarenga.com

In 2017, more than 200 environmentalists were killed while protecting their communities from mining and agribusinesses that threatened their territories. According to a 2018 report by Global Witness, the majority of these cases occurred in Brazil, where 57 assassinations were recorded, of which 80 per cent were those defending the Amazon rainforest.

Seeds of Resistance by Pablo Albarenga is a series of diptychs that explores the bond between these indigenous communities in Latin America and the territories they inhabit. Pairing photographs of landscapes with portraits of the activists fighting to conserve them, the series won first prize in the creative category. Albarenga has also been awarded the prestigious Photographer of the Year award, which entails a $25,000 grant and a Sony digital imaging kit.



Nantu is an Indigenous young man from the Achuar Nation of Ecuador who leads a project of solar-powered riverboats. By installing panels on specially designed boats, he is working to end Achuar’s dependence on petrol. © Pablo Albarenga.

Drica (29), is the first woman to have been elected as Quilombola Territory Coordinator in Tapagem in the Brazilian Amazon. © Pablo Albarenga.

Wahala by Robin Hinsch

First place / Environment / robinhinsch.com

Covering 70,000 sq km of wetlands — 7.5 per cent of Nigeria’s total landmass — the Niger Delta is home to more than 30 million people and 40 different ethnic groups. Before the oil industry moved in, it contained one of the highest concentrations of biodiversity on the planet.

The United Nations reported that between 1976 and 2001, there have been a total of 6,817 spills, amounting to some three million barrels of oil. So far, authorities and oil companies have done little to clean up and neutralise the Delta. As the gas burns, it destroys crops, pollutes water, and threatens the health of communities that inhabit the area. Wahala by Robin Hinsch draws attention to this untamed economic growth and its negative impact on ecology.



Natural Gas Flaring Site in Ughelli, Niger Delta, Nigeria. © Robin Hinsch.

A local policeman in Ughelli, Niger Delta, Nigeria. © Robin Hinsch.

Senegalese Wrestlers by Ángel López Soto

First place / Sport / lopez-soto.com

In the past 50 years, traditional Senegalese wrestling, which belongs to a larger West African tradition known as Lutte Traditionnelle, has grown to become a major national sport. Fights have been known to attract audiences of around 50,000 in a stadium, with celebrity fighters competing for big prize money.



© Ángel López Soto.

© Ángel López Soto.

Plexus by Elena Helfrecht

Second place / Still life/ elenahelfrecht.com

After her grandmother passed away, Elena Helfrecht and her mother began the difficult task of going through their late relative’s belongings in their home in Bavaria, which has been in the family for 200 years. Delving deep into the family’s past, they began to uncover stories that intrigued them, and for Helfrecht, this sparked her ongoing project, Plexus.

“I found many documents and artefacts that had lost their histories, of which I could recover some by adding my own narrative,” says Helfrecht in an interview with BJP from 2019. Creating a new sense of identity by confronting the past, spanning four generations, the series provides the basis for a detailed investigation of post-memory, mental health, war and history.

© Elena Helfrecht.

© Elena Helfrecht.

Ice Fishing Huts by Sandra Herber

First place / Architecture / sandraherber.com

Winters in Manitoba, Canada, are long and bitter. When the temperature drops and thick ice forms, the region’s lakes and rivers become a stage for folk architecture in the form of ice fishing huts.

Sandra Herber captured these images on Lake Winnipeg in the winter of 2019. “My hope for this series, which is a continuation of work I started in 2018, is to showcase the quirky charm of these huts by presenting a select few in a typology. The typology — showing the huts framed in the same, minimalist style and in the same lighting — allows the viewer to notice similarities in function and uniqueness in form, as well as to display these utilitarian structures as beautiful works of art,” writers Herber.

© Sandra Herber.

© Sandra Herber.

All winners and finalists can be discovered through the World Photography Organisation’s virtual gallery and exhibition.

