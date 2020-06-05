The Freedom Fundraiser: A print sale for the Black Lives Matter movement

© Ronan McKenzie.

In response to the murder of George Floyd and the global protests that have followed, The Earth Issue have initiated a print sale, with all proceeds to be donated to organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

For the next 30 days, the Freedom Fundraiser will be selling prints by a growing line-up of over 80 artists including Jack Davison, Ronan McKenzie, Mark Clennon, and Harley Weir, priced at £100 each.

All initial proceeds will be donated to Bail funds George Floyd — which splits the donation between 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds, and racial justice organisers — and UK youth organisation the 4Front Project — a member-led youth organisation empowering young people and communities to fight for justice, peace, and freedom. Employing a “split donation” system, the sale will continue to adjust the organisations to which donations are being made based on the needs of each cause.

The sale takes place in the midst of global protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on 25 May 2020. At the time of writing, protests against police brutality and discrimination continue to gain momentum across all 50 US states, and 18 countries worldwide, including the UK.

© Samuel Bradley.

© Harley Weir.

Founded in 2016, The Earth Issue is a London-based collective of artists and creative professionals working at the intersection of art, environmentalism, and activism.

“Since the majority of The Earth Issue team is based in London, we wanted to include a British organisation doing social justice work for local POC,” says founder Elena Cremona and editor-in-chief Maela Ohana, in a joint statement on behalf of the organisation. “4Front works to empower young people directly harmed by racial violence and the criminal justice system. Their mandate to ‘centre healing and transformative justice while directly challenging the UK’s addiction to criminalisation, policing and prisons’ is crucial at a time when Black communities are disproportionately harmed by the criminal justice system.”

theearthissuefreedomfundraiser.com

—

To make direct donations to the bail funds, please visit this link.

To make a direct donation to the 4front Project visit their website.

—

© Jack Davison.

© Jermaine Francis.

© Alexandra Leese.