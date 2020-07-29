1854 Presents: Enda Bowe & Suzie Lavelle

©Enda Bowe

The acclaimed photographer and cinematographer – who collaborated on BBC’s hit series Normal People – discuss capturing internal emotion through outward mediums

From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Enda Bowe and Suzie Lavelle.



Concerned with studies of people and their unifying emotions, Enda Bowe describes his photography as “a search for hope in our everyday lives… The search for light and beauty in the ordinary.” Author of four critically acclaimed monographs, he has been exhibited around the world, including the V&A and the National Portrait Gallery (London). He has won prizes including the Zurich Portrait Prize (2019) and the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize (2018 & 2019).



BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Suzie Lavelle has worked as Director of Photography on Normal People, His Dark Materials and Vikings. Her first feature film, One Hundred Mornings (2010), won the Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA) for Best Cinematography. Her second feature film, The Other Side of Sleep (2011), premiered at the Directors Fortnight in Cannes Film Festival 2011.



In this free and exclusive livestream event, Enda and Suzie unpack their approach to capturing subtle layers of internal emotion through outward mediums. They will discuss their collaborative experience in the making of Normal People, and working with Oscar-nominated Irish director Lenny Abrahamson.

