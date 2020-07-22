©Rory Lewis

Distinguished portrait photographer Rory Lewis unpacks key sittings from his portfolio, including Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and others

This week, 1854 Presents: Rory Lewis.



Rory Lewis is a dedicated portrait photographer who has spent over a decade capturing many of the world’s most recognised faces. Sitters have included the likes of William Shatner, David Cameron, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Iain Glen and Natalie Dormer. Rory’s images have been exhibited on both sides of the Atlantic, with several of his portraits having been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in London.

In this free and exclusive live stream event, Rory will unpack his approach to portraiture alongside key sittings from his portfolio, including Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and others. He will be discussing technique, lighting, direction and the broader inspiration behind his work.

