The pioneering photographer, curator, writer and activist live in conversation with BJP

This week, 1854 Presents: Sunil Gupta.



Born in New Delhi, India, before migrating to Canada aged 15, Sunil Gupta is a pioneering photographer, curator, writer and activist. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he’s led critical conversations around race, migration and queerness in the arts. He has been exhibited extensively, from the Barbican and the Pompidou to the Contemporary Art Museum, Houston and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India; his retrospective takes place at The Photographers’ Gallery London (2020) and Ryerson Image Center Toronto (2021).



In this free and exclusive livestream event, Sunil will unpack postmodernism, postcolonialism and representation in the 1980s – a pivotal decade in photographic history – in conversation with British Journal of Photography’s Zoe Harrison.



