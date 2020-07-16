©Teresa Eng

The acclaimed photographers discuss art as a means of exploring their identities as second generation diaspora

16th July, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Teresa Eng and Kalpesh Lathigra.



Teresa Eng’s work explores the inevitability of change through personal histories. Her latest book, China Dream, was awarded the 2019 Burtynsky Grant and was a finalist for the 2019 Aperture Portfolio Prize, Images Vevey Book Award and Hyères 33e Festival of Fashion and Photography.

Previously a staff photographer at The Independent, Kalpesh Lathigra was awarded a 1st Arts prize from World Press Photo in 2000. His photobook Lost in the Wilderness – a body of work on the Oglala Sioux and Pine Ridge Reservation – was listed as a Guardian photobook of the year in 2015.

©Jessica Chou

©Kathy Anne Lim

In this free and exclusive live stream event, Teresa and Kalpesh will discuss photography as a means of exploring their identities as second generation diaspora. Presenting their projects China Dream and Memoire temporelle, comme un mirage, the pair will unpack their use of the medium to harness their Chinese and Indian motherlands and break away from stereotypes.

Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events. View the archive of talks here.

