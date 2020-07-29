Solidarity: The Magnum Square Print Sale in Collaboration with Vogue

©Ronan Mckenzie

This week only, get signed or estate-stamped, museum-quality prints by Magnum and Vogue photographers for just $100 — with 50% of sales going to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Running from Monday, July 27, 9AM EST to Sunday, August 2, 6PM EST | Buy now



In a year of deep-rooted societal and political upheaval – where Black Lives Matter has erupted around the world, and hundreds of millions face government restrictions on movement – the theme for Magnum’s July 2020 Square Print Sale in collaboration with Vogue is solidarity. With iconic shots from over 100 international visual artists available, 50% of sales will be going to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).



Exploring the strength of both the individual and collective, everyday evocations of solidarity are depicted in Harry Gruyaert’s fishermen working together in a storm, W. Eugene Smith’s 1951 portrait of midwife Maude Callen supporting her community or Hassan Hajjaj’s troupe of acrobats from Tangiers.

USA. South Carolina. 1951. Maude CALLEN (center) talking about child care with an African American family ©W. Eugene Smith/Magnum Photos

Some images explore moments in history where human bonds and the rallying of masses strove to bring about positive change. Early days of the US civil rights movement, for example, are captured in Bob Henriques’ image of the crowds at the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom led by Martin Luther King, or Eve Arnold’s 1960 photograph of activists being trained not to react to bigoted provocation. More recently, Peter van Agtmael’s coverage of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis shows America’s ongoing fight for racial equality, as does Richie Shazam’s shot of the Black Trans Lives Matter March in Brooklyn.



©Richie Shazam

USA. Virginia. Petersburg. Civil strike, Core group. Training activist not to react to provocation. 1960 ©Eve Arnold/Magnum Photos

Other photographs on sale examine personal paths to solidarity through relationships with loved ones, strangers, or wider movements. From private acts of unity – like Alec Soth’s tender image of friendship between two young blind men, or June Canedo de Souza holding her baby cousin’s hands – to the public act of raised fists from athletes on the Olympic podium in Mexico City, captured by Raymond Depardon in 1968.



All prints are from Magnum or Vogue photographers, either signed or estate-stamped and museum-quality, measuring 6×6”. Magnum Photographers and Vogue will both be donating 50% of their proceeds to the NAACP.



The Magnum Square Print Sale in collaboration with Vogue runs from Monday, July 27, 9AM EST to Sunday, August 2, 6PM EST.



USA. 1973. American political activist Angela Davis. ©Philippe Halsman/Magnum Photos

Buy now

