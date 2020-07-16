Karen Knorr, Sophy Rickett and more join print sale for mental health

Kyla / From the series ‘In This Place’ 2016-2017. © Margaret Mitchell.

Running till 24 July, all proceeds will be donated to Scottish organisation Support in Mind

Recent reports on the Covid-19 lockdown’s impact on mental health have been devastating. Last month, Mind reported that around 65 percent of adults, and 75 percent of 13 to 24-year-olds, with pre-existing mental health problems, have said their mental-health has deteriorated during the lockdown. University College London found that one-fifth of vulnerable people in Britain have considered self-harming or committing suicide, and The Royal College of Psychiatrists reported a 43 percent increase in emergency and urgent cases.

The raw — Beetroot #1, 2019 © Oana Stanciu.

© Sophy Rickett.

A new print sale is seeking to raise money for the cause, specifically Support in Mind, a Scottish charity that provides support for people living with mental health difficulties. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation has been providing aid to those struggling with mental health in isolation across Scotland.

Priced at £50 a print, the sale’s roster of over 60 artists includes Karen Knorr, Sophy Rickett, Ross Gillespie, Simon Murphy, Garry Fabian Miller and Tricia Malley.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response to the sale so far and are so grateful to the generosity of photographers and buyers contributing,” said photographer and organiser Rebecca Milling, in a statement. “This is an unusual opportunity to buy affordable photography by established artists, and help raise funds for Support in Mind who are doing essential work to provide mental health support services at a really challenging time.”

The Studies for Mind sale ends on July 24. The sale can be accessed here.

Untitled, 2018. © Simon Crofts.

© Karen Knorr.

