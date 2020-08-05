In a free livestream event, the Istanbul-based photojournalist unpacks a decade of documenting LGBTI+ asylum seekers around the world

6th August, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Bradley Secker.



Bradley Secker is a photojournalist and portrait photographer covering Turkey, the Balkans, the Middle East and further afield. His personal work focuses on themes of identity, migration and social and political actions — in particular his long-term project about LGBTI+ asylum seekers. A story of ongoing persecution, the series began in Damascus, Syria, in 2010, and has has taken the form of several sub-projects over the last ten years: SEXugees, Kütmaan, Mr Gay Syria, LoveWins, and the current iteration, Gayropa.

In this free and exclusive livestream event, Bradley will unpack his decade documenting LGBTI+ asylum seekers and refugees around the world, discussing the issues they face in their home nations as well as in transit and new host countries. The photographer will address the visual challenges involved: namely gaining access and telling intimate stories while protecting safety and often concealing subjects’ faces.



Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events

View the archive of talks here

1854 Access Members can apply to host their own livestream events showcasing their unique areas of expertise — the subject of your talk is up to you! Not an 1854 Access member yet? Join today for just £9 (usually £29)