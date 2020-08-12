©Giya Makondo-Wills

In a free livestream event, the British-South African documentary photographer discusses the white western gaze within the context of her new photobook, They Came From the Water While the World Watched

13th August, 6PM (UK Time)



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Giya Makondo-Wills.



Giya is a British-South African documentary photographer whose work explores race, colonialism and systems of power. She is co-founder of OnForm, an educational partnership which discusses race and class in relation to photography, and has been exhibited around the world.

In this free livestream event, Giya will discuss the white western gaze within the context of her upcoming photobook, They Came From the Water While the World Watched. Published this autumn by The Lost Light Recordings, the project explores the attempted dismantling of South African Ancestral belief and its replacement with Christianity by the European colonial agenda.

