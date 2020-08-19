©Gregg Segal

Gregg Segal, Osceola Refetoff and Andrei Farcasanu unpack their winning projects with Julia de Bierre, founder and director of Galerie Huit Arles

This week, 1854 Presents: OpenWalls Arles 2020.

Gregg Segal, Osceola Refetoff and Andrei Farcasanu – the three series winners of OpenWalls Arles 2020 – unpack their winning projects with Julia de Bierre, founder and director of Galerie Huit Arles.



©Osceola Refetoff

About the photographers

Gregg Segal uses photography to examine culture, identity, behaviour and beliefs. His winning portraiture series, Daily Bread, is a response to the ways in which globalisation is drastically altering our relationship to food.

Osceola Refetoff is a photojournalist and fine art photographer. His winning landscape series, It’s a Mess Without You, is a survey of man’s presence in the deserts of the American West.

Andrei Farcasanu works with black and white analog photography and small-sized handmade prints. His winning conceptual series, Timeless Interventions, explores and challenges how we understand time and the present.

About the host

Author, curator and heritage-conservationist Julia de Bierre sat on the judging panel for OpenWalls Arles 2020. She is founder and director of Galerie Huit Arles, where the exhibition is currently on show.



©Andrei Farcasanu



