A print sale for the love of Beirut

A homage to Rene Magritte's 'The Lovers', shot during Lebanon's October Revolution. © Omar Sfeir.

Over 60 international artists take part in a sale to support communities affected by the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, last week

On the afternoon of Tuesday 04 August, two explosions at the port of Beirut devastated the Lebanese capital. At the time of writing, the two blasts and proceeding fires have caused over 200 deaths, 7,000 injuries, and an estimated 300,000 people have lost their homes.

Launched today, For the love of Beirut features photographs by over 60 international artists, on sale until midnight on 26 August Beirut time. The fundraiser is led by Ruwa and Gulf Photo Plus in partnership with Beirut Center of Photography, and includes contributions from independent Lebanese artists, as well as members of NOOR, Magnum, and the wider global community.

The 10×15″ prints are priced at $135, with 100 percent of proceeds to be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Follow this link to access the sale.

This hand coloured print represents Kuwaiti artist Mohammed Al Kouh’s first glimpse of Beirut from his hotel window. © Mohammed Al Kouh.

Sasha, a transgender woman in Beirut prepares for a fashion shoot. Lebanon’s seemingly open-minded and socially liberal reputation contradicts the lived reality of transgender individuals who are judged and mistreated by their peers, family members, coworkers, and society in general. © Sima Ajlyakin.

Portrait of Negin in Tehran, 2010. © Newsha Tavakolian.

A boy sleeping in a hostel in Beirut. © Augustine Paredes.