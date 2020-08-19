Organ Vida 2020: Hesitant Images

éclat © Martha Frieda Friedel.

The city-wide festival returns to Zagreb, Croatia, next month with a focus on works that sit between the intersection of fact and fiction

The Croatian festival returns to Zagreb this September, presenting a program of exhibitions and events focused around the theme ‘Hesitant Images’ — work that sit in the intersection of fact and fiction.

The featured works are based on images that are simultaneously real and constructed, but whose authenticity is manifested in their portrayal of the tensions of contemporary digital culture.

“We are interested in images that are political primarily in terms of how rather than what they represent,” writes the festival in a statement. Alongside the main exhibition, which features the work of ten finalists selected from an open call, the festival will feature three site-specific exhibitions and installations by Meriem Bennani, Filip Custic and Victoria Sin.

Organ Vida will run from 02 September until 04 October 2020. View the full program here.

A Field Guide © Zhao Qian.

Part Three _ Cthulhu behind the mirror, 2017, film still, Courtesy of the artist © Victoria Sin.

THE Y © Alba Zari.

Fabulations © Shelli Weiler.