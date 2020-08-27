Portrait of Britain 2020: The winners

©Brunel Johnson

The 200 shortlisted and 100 winning images for Portrait of Britain 2020 — the fifth anniversary of BJP and 1854 Media’s national photography award — have been announced

In the wake of Brexit and the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Portrait of Britain 2020 compiles a vibrant record of modern Britain at a momentous time in our history.

Set to comprise one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary portrait photography ever held, the winning portraits have been selected by industry-leading judges including Simon Bainbridge, Editorial Director of British Journal of Photography, Martin Usbourne, co-founder of Hoxton Mini Press and Parveen Narowalia, Digital Picture Editor at British Vogue.

The exhibition will launch on JCDecaux UK’s nationwide network of digital Out-of-Home screens on 1 September, displaying the 100 winning images for one month throughout rail stations, shopping malls, high streets, bus shelters and beyond. The 200 shortlisted images will be published in the Portrait of Britain book, Vol. 3, published by Hoxton Mini Press and distributed worldwide from 1 October.



“I hope my portrait can help audiences see that Black Dreams Matter, and inclusive representation can inspire future generations — which benefits everyone. To win is a great feeling… Hopefully, it inspires young photographers from a similar background to me to keep pushing forward” ﻿Brunel Johnson, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner﻿

From Brunel Johnson’s powerful portrait of a Black Lives Matter protester to Andrew Testa’s heart-warming profile shot of Captain Tom Moore — Julia Fullerton-Batten’s record of daily life in lockdown to Byron Hamzah’s celebration of the resilience of British healthcare workers — the selection of work sews a rich tapestry of our nation’s people in the face of immense struggle.



©Byron Hamzah

“As a photographer that is also a healthcare professional, I wanted to illustrate a different side of my profession; one beyond that of an institution under siege and beleaguered. In my winning image, I wanted to show that even in such difficult times, there is still resilience, hope, pride and optimism within us. It is these characteristics within all healthcare workers that uphold the NHS as the beacon it is for a better future” Byron Hamzah, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner





©Julia Fullerton-Batten

“Since the end of WWII, Britain has been through a sustained and accelerated period of change. Our society is barely recognisable, and in many ways, Britain is now at a crossroad. Portrait of Britain is the microscope that helps us see more clearly what kind of nation we’ve grown into” Julia Fullerton-Batten, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner





©Slater King

“Portrait of Britain 2020 is a chance for us to step back and understand where we are and who we are. So much of this year has been one of turmoil, anxiety and loss — but at the same time, there are so many of us working for others, making the world a better place, and living our lives from a place of generosity and courage. Portrait of Britain is like a vaccine against division and hate” Slater King, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner





©Andrew Testa

©Sophie Harris-Taylor

©Charlie Forgham-Bailey

©Pascal Vossen

©Evelyn Bencicova

©Becky Tyrrell

©Liam Arthur

©Andy Quinn

©Kavi Pujara

©Silvia Rosi

©Liz Seabrook

©Jerome Favre

©Steven Hatton

©Barry Falk

©Olivier Richomme

©Paul Craig

©Alex Ingram

©Curtis Hughes

©Hugh Fox

©Juliet Klottrup

©Miriam Ali

©Elliot Caunce

©Diana Hagues

Adem Aydın

Alex Lambert

Amanda Eatwell

Charly Richards

Dan Wood

David Kennedy

Dominic Manderson

Emma Booth

Finn Taylor

Francesca Jones

Francisco Gomez-Villaboa

Freddie Payne

Babe Studio

Garrod Kirkwood

Greg Turner

Hannah Burton

Harley Bainbridge

Imogen Forte

Jerome Favre

Joanne Banks

Joe Habben

John Gurung

John Mannell

Jooney Woodward

Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Josh Greet

Joyce Nicholls

Justine Desmond

Karen Block

Laura Ashman

Lauren Forster

Leigh and Isy Anderson

Lewis Brymner

Liz Seabrook

Luke Blackall

Marianne van Loo

Mark Cocksedge

Mia Clark

Mia Palmer

Michal Dzierza

Ngoc Phan

Niall Miller

Nicola Stead

Nicolas Laborie

Oscar Yoosefinejad

Polly Alderton

Robert Darch

Robert Kiernander

Ron Dekker

Sally Low

Sam Bennett

Sandra Mickiewicz

Sarah Burton

Scott Freeman

Sebastian Barros

Sophie Jones

Steve Fuller

Steven Hatton

Tamara Peel

Terry Thomas

Toby Binder

Tom Keen

Viktorija Grigorjevaite

Vivek Vadoliya

William Mulryne

Zoe Ranford

Andy Quinn

Adrian Lambert

Aga Andrews

Alan Powdrill

Alex Ingram

Alexander Beer

Alun Callender

Amit Lennon

Andrew Testa

Annie Bungeroth

Anselm Ebulue

Antony Sojka

Barry Falk

Becky Tyrrell

Ben Brooks

Brunel Johnson

Byron Hamzah

Charlie Clift

Charlie Forgham-Bailey

Charlotte Robinson

Conor O’Leary

Curtis Hughes

Dan Tsantilis

Danny Kasirye

Dave Watts

Diana Hagues

Douglas Kurn

Elliot Caunce

Evelyn Bencicova

George Coppock

Gillian Morton

Hugh Fox

Jason Dimmock

Jason Hynes

Joanna Hughes

Joanne Coates

Jon Attenborough

Jonathan Perugia

Jörg Meier

Jorge López Muñoz

Joss Matthews

Julia Fullerton-Batten

Juliet Klottrup

Kate Abbey

Kate Peters

Kavi Pujara

Kenny Mccracken

Kevin Percival

Kristina Varaksina

Leon Csernohlavek

Liam Arthur

Lizzi Mills

Lloyd Wright

Luke Purdye

Marc Davenant

Mark Taylor

Marta Kochanek

Mat Hay

Megan Jepson

Michael Cockerham

Michael Wharley

Michelle Sank

Miriam Ali

Morgan Shaw

Naomi Goddard

Nirish Shakya

Nyla Sammons

Olivier Richomme

Pamela Harridine

Paolina Stadler

Pascal Vossen

Paul Craig

Paul Roberts

Phil Melia

Phil Sharp

Rachel Rimell

Ranald Mackechnie

Raphaël Neal

Rory Lewis

Rosalind Furlong

Rupert Stockwin

Sam Gregg

Scarlet Page

Silvia Rosi

Simon Murphy

Simona Ciocarlan

Slater King

Sofia Conti

Sophie Harris-Taylor

Sue Williamson

Theo McInnes

Thomas Griffiths

Tim Fisher

Wendy Carrig

William Michell

Yask Desai