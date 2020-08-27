1854 Awards

Portrait of Britain 2020: The winners

written by Flossie Skelton
Published on 27 August 2020

©Brunel Johnson

The 200 shortlisted and 100 winning images for Portrait of Britain 2020 — the fifth anniversary of BJP and 1854 Media’s national photography award — have been announced

View the 200 shortlisted and 100 winning images

In the wake of Brexit and the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Portrait of Britain 2020 compiles a vibrant record of modern Britain at a momentous time in our history.

Set to comprise one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary portrait photography ever held, the winning portraits have been selected by industry-leading judges including Simon Bainbridge, Editorial Director of British Journal of Photography, Martin Usbourne, co-founder of Hoxton Mini Press and Parveen Narowalia, Digital Picture Editor at British Vogue.

The exhibition will launch on JCDecaux UK’s nationwide network of digital Out-of-Home screens on 1 September, displaying the 100 winning images for one month throughout rail stations, shopping malls, high streets, bus shelters and beyond. The 200 shortlisted images will be published in the Portrait of Britain book, Vol. 3, published by Hoxton Mini Press and distributed worldwide from 1 October.

“I hope my portrait can help audiences see that Black Dreams Matter, and inclusive representation can inspire future generations — which benefits everyone. To win is a great feeling… Hopefully, it inspires young photographers from a similar background to me to keep pushing forward”

﻿Brunel Johnson, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner﻿

    From Brunel Johnson’s powerful portrait of a Black Lives Matter protester to Andrew Testa’s heart-warming profile shot of Captain Tom Moore —  Julia Fullerton-Batten’s record of daily life in lockdown to Byron Hamzah’s celebration of the resilience of British healthcare workers — the selection of work sews a rich tapestry of our nation’s people in the face of immense struggle.

      ©Byron Hamzah

      “As a photographer that is also a healthcare professional, I wanted to illustrate a different side of my profession; one beyond that of an institution under siege and beleaguered. In my winning image, I wanted to show that even in such difficult times, there is still resilience, hope, pride and optimism within us. It is these characteristics within all healthcare workers that uphold the NHS as the beacon it is for a better future”

      Byron Hamzah, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner

      ©Julia Fullerton-Batten

      “Since the end of WWII, Britain has been through a sustained and accelerated period of change. Our society is barely recognisable, and in many ways, Britain is now at a crossroad. Portrait of Britain is the microscope that helps us see more clearly what kind of nation we’ve grown into”

      Julia Fullerton-Batten, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner

      ©Slater King

      “Portrait of Britain 2020 is a chance for us to step back and understand where we are and who we are. So much of this year has been one of turmoil, anxiety and loss — but at the same time, there are so many of us working for others, making the world a better place, and living our lives from a place of generosity and courage. Portrait of Britain is like a vaccine against division and hate”

      Slater King, Portrait of Britain 2020 Winner

      • ©Andrew Testa
      • ©Sophie Harris-Taylor
      • ©Charlie Forgham-Bailey
      • ©Pascal Vossen
      • ©Evelyn Bencicova
      • ©Becky Tyrrell
      • ©Liam Arthur
      • ©Andy Quinn
      • ©Kavi Pujara
      • ©Silvia Rosi
      • ©Liz Seabrook
      • ©Jerome Favre
      • ©Steven Hatton

      • ©Barry Falk
      • ©Olivier Richomme
      • ©Paul Craig
      • ©Alex Ingram
      • ©Curtis Hughes
      • ©Hugh Fox
      • ©Juliet Klottrup
      • ©Miriam Ali
      • ©Elliot Caunce
      • ©Diana Hagues

      Shortlist 2020

      Adem Aydın
      Alex Lambert
      Amanda Eatwell
      Angelo Formato
      Anthea Spivey
      Barney Maguire
      Benedict Stenning
      Cath Muldowney
      Catherine Jaskowiak
      Chanel Irvine
      Charly Richards
      Dan Wood
      David Kennedy

      Dominic Manderson
      Emma Booth
      Finn Taylor
      Francesca Jones
      Francisco Gomez-Villaboa
      Freddie Payne
      Babe Studio
      Garrod Kirkwood
      Greg Turner
      Hannah Burton
      Harley Bainbridge
      Imogen Forte
      Jerome Favre
      Joanne Banks
      Joe Habben
      John Gurung
      John Mannell
      Jooney Woodward
      Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
      Josh Greet

      Joyce Nicholls
      Justine Desmond
      Karen Block
      Laura Ashman
      Lauren Forster
      Leigh and Isy Anderson
      Lewis Brymner
      Liz Seabrook
      Luke Blackall
      Marianne van Loo
      Mark Cocksedge
      Mia Clark
      Mia Palmer
      Michal Dzierza
      Ngoc Phan
      Niall Miller
      Nicola Stead
      Nicolas Laborie
      Oscar Yoosefinejad
      Polly Alderton

      Robert Darch
      Robert Kiernander
      Ron Dekker
      Sally Low
      Sam Bennett
      Sandra Mickiewicz
      Sarah Burton
      Scott Freeman
      Sebastian Barros
      Sophie Jones
      Steve Fuller
      Steven Hatton
      Tamara Peel
      Terry Thomas
      Toby Binder
      Tom Keen
      Viktorija Grigorjevaite
      Vivek Vadoliya
      William Mulryne
      Zoe Ranford

      Winners 2020

      Andy Quinn
      Adrian Lambert
      Aga Andrews
      Alan Powdrill
      Alex Ingram
      Alexander Beer
      Alun Callender
      Amit Lennon
      Andrew Testa
      Annie Bungeroth
      Anselm Ebulue
      Antony Sojka
      Barry Falk
      Becky Tyrrell
      Ben Brooks
      Brunel Johnson
      Byron Hamzah
      Charlie Clift
      Charlie Forgham-Bailey
      Charlotte Robinson
      Conor O’Leary
      Curtis Hughes
      Dan Tsantilis
      Danny Kasirye

      Dave Watts
      Diana Hagues
      Douglas Kurn
      Elliot Caunce
      Evelyn Bencicova
      George Coppock
      Gillian Morton
      Hugh Fox
      Jason Dimmock
      Jason Hynes
      Joanna Hughes
      Joanne Coates
      Jon Attenborough
      Jonathan Perugia
      Jörg Meier
      Jorge López Muñoz
      Joss Matthews
      Julia Fullerton-Batten
      Juliet Klottrup
      Kate Abbey
      Kate Peters
      Kavi Pujara
      Kenny Mccracken
      Kevin Percival

      Kristina Varaksina
      Leon Csernohlavek
      Liam Arthur
      Lizzi Mills
      Lloyd Wright
      Luke Purdye
      Marc Davenant
      Mark Taylor
      Marta Kochanek
      Mat Hay
      Megan Jepson
      Michael Cockerham
      Michael Wharley
      Michelle Sank
      Miriam Ali
      Morgan Shaw
      Naomi Goddard
      Nirish Shakya
      Nyla Sammons
      Olivier Richomme
      Pamela Harridine
      Paolina Stadler
      Pascal Vossen
      Paul Craig

      Paul Roberts
      Phil Melia
      Phil Sharp
      Rachel Rimell
      Ranald Mackechnie
      Raphaël Neal
      Rory Lewis
      Rosalind Furlong
      Rupert Stockwin
      Sam Gregg
      Scarlet Page
      Silvia Rosi
      Simon Murphy
      Simona Ciocarlan
      Slater King
      Sofia Conti
      Sophie Harris-Taylor
      Sue Williamson
      Theo McInnes
      Thomas Griffiths
      Tim Fisher
      Wendy Carrig
      William Michell
      Yask Desai

