©Danny Kasirye

In a free live stream event, Alexander Beer, Danny Kasirye and Naomi Goddard unpack their winning Portraits of Britain with Katherine Ashmore, Communications Manager at JCDecaux UK

10th September, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Portrait of Britain 2020.

In a live panel talk, winners Alexander Beer, Danny Kasirye and Naomi Goddard chat to Katherine Ashmore, Communications Manager at JCDecaux UK, about their winning projects — and what it means to be British in a year of national crisis.



©Alexander Beer

About the winners

Alexander Beer is a London-based portrait and documentary photographer. Having grown up in South East Asia and Saudi Arabia, his work explores people, cultures, religions and diversity.

Danny Kasirye is a Ugandan-British photographer and director whose background in filmmaking heavily influences the way he approaches his still images, always aiming to bring a sense of joy and beauty to his work.

Naomi Goddard is a Taipei-based portrait photographer covering stories in East Asia with a focus on travel, culture and social issues. She is a co-founder of Minim Photographic Studio, a photo studio and gallery in Taiwan.

©Naomi Goddard

About the host

Katherine Ashmore is Communications Manager at JCDecaux UK and a poster enthusiast. Having worked on the Portrait of Britain exhibition for two years running, she has helped the campaign reach millions of people across the UK.

