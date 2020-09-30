A new film captures the world’s first photography exhibition in Space

400 photographs from Portrait of Humanity 2019 and 2020 are launched 130,000 feet into the stratosphere

On 06 October 2020, at 6 pm UK time, 1854 Media reveals a new film capturing an exhibition of 400 photographs ascending 130,000 feet into the stratosphere. Vivid images slowly scrolling across a framed-screen, exhibited for all of humanity against the backdrop of the world below — nebulous clouds, deep sky, and the soft outline of the earth.

Drawn from Portrait of Humanity, a movement seeking to prove there is more that unites us than sets us apart, the exhibited images showcase the many faces of communities across the world. Individuality, community and unity, are the focus of the featured works, drawn from the 2019 and 2020 editions of the award (the 2021 edition is open for submissions until 22 October 2020). The exhibition celebrates humanity in its countless variations. And while the global pandemic forces museums and galleries to remain closed, the film should remind us of our universal bonds, despite being forced apart.

1854 Media has partnered with Sent Into Space to broadcast a message of peace and unity from humankind to space — and possibly even our extra-terrestrial counterparts. The exhibited images also translate into binary code and are beamed through the universe at the speed of light. These are messages, which could continue on an infinite journey for the rest of time — or until another civilisation receives and decodes them.

Sent Into Space’s work spans a number of industries, conducting award-winning viral marketing stunts, advancing scientific understanding of our planet, testing cutting-edge satellite and avionics equipment, inspiring future generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts or scattering ashes on a breathtaking final journey. With a unique mix of engineering, creative and marketing skills and a client list including some of the world’s biggest companies, their growing team is pushing the boundaries of photography at the edge of space.

The full 45-minute film will be screened on 06 October 2020 at 6pm UK time via this link.

Portrait of Humanity 2021 is open for submissions until 22 October 2020.



