Futures unveils its first digital photography festival

© Julie Poly.

Taking place until 31 October 2020, the event will comprise a group exhibition, a series of artist talks, studio visits, and more

How has art responded to the rapid changes that our world has faced, and will this year’s strange events influence the way we produce and experience art? Curated under the theme RESET, this year’s edition of the Futures Photography Festival explores these very questions. Taking place digitally for the first time until 31 October 2020, the festival presents emerging names of contemporary photography, alongside talks, studio visits, and more. In a time where connection is needed more than ever, Futures aims to unite the international photography community, including all of the artists and institutions who have supported platform since its conception in 2018.

© Ela_Polkowska.

The programme revolves around five key events: the Expos, the Assembly, the Conversations, the Open Mic, and the Studio Visit. The Expos presents this year’s cohort of emerging artists, presented in two online exhibitions. Futures Talents 2020 presents 59 talents, selected by a network of European photography institutions, including British Journal of Photography. Our selection of artists comprises five of this year’s Ones to Watch: Agnieszka Sejud, Alina Frieske, Ana Zibelnik, David Uzochukwu, and Michael Swann.

The second exhibition, curated by visual artist Salvatore Vitale, investigates this year’s theme through the work of seven artists who have exhibited in previous editions of the festival: Ana Zibelnik, Dávid Biró, Ela Polkowska, Eva O’Leary, Garry Loughlin, Julie Poly and Sanne De Wilde.

© Ana Zibelnik.

Taking place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4 pm CEST, The Assembly will host online talks but all 12 Futures members. This includes presentations and workshops by writer Igiaba Scego and photographers Karolina Gembara and Rafał Milach.

Elsewhere, the online programme will include portfolio reviews, a platform for artists to present their works to an exclusive audience of relevant artists and industry professionals, and studio visits hosted by co-founder of Organ Vida, Marina Paulenka.

Futures Photography Festival will take place on 05 October from 6PM CEST, until 31 October 2020.

© Eva Oleary.