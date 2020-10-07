Portrait of Humanity travels into Space

A new film, revealed yesterday, captures 400 photographs from Portrait of Humanity 2019 and 2020 travel 130,000 feet into the stratosphere

Yesterday, 06 October 2020, 1854 Media revealed a new film, available to view below, capturing an exhibition of 400 photographs ascending 130,000 feet into the stratosphere. Drawn from Portrait of Humanity, a movement seeking to prove there is more that unites us than sets us apart, the exhibited images showcase the many faces of communities across the world.

Individuality, community and unity, are the focus of the featured works, drawn from the 2019 and 2020 editions of the award (the 2021 edition is open for submissions until 22 October 2020). The exhibition celebrates humanity in its countless variations. And while the global pandemic forces museums and galleries to remain closed, the film should remind us of our universal bonds, despite being forced apart.

1854 Media partnered with Sent Into Space to broadcast a message of peace and unity from humankind to space — and possibly even our extra-terrestrial counterparts. The exhibited images also translate into binary code and are beamed through the universe at the speed of light.

The full 45-minute film is available to view here. Portrait of Humanity 2021 is open for submissions until 22 October 2020.