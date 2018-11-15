31 women to watch out for

From Neverland © Iggy Smalls

The shortlist for the PHMuseum's Women Photographer Grant includes world-class work by photographers from around the globe - including Diana Markosian, Laura Pannack, Alice Mann, and Anna Boyiazis

Now in its second year, the PHMuseum Women Photographer Grant has a simple premise – to recognise and award world-class photographers, who also happen to be women. Judged this year by a prestigious panel including Magnum photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti and The Photographers’ Gallery senior curator Karen McQuaid, the Grant has two main sections – The Women Photographer Grant and the New Generation Prize for those under 30 years of age. This year the following series have made the shortlist:

Aletheia Casey, No Blood Stained the Wattle

Alexa Vachon, Rise

Alice Mann, Drummies

Anna Boyiazis, Finding Freedom in the Water

Ayline Olukman, Psyche

Claudia Gori, The Sentinels: Electrosensitivity in Italy

Diana Markosian, Santa Barbara

Elena Anosova, Out-of-the-Way

Eleonora Strano, The Dark Embrace

Encarni Pindado, Central American, Women Migration

Giya Makondo-Wills, The Came From the Water While the World Watched

Gulnara Samoilova, Lost Family

Iggy Smalls, Neverland

Johanna Maria Fritz, Like a Bird

Karolina Gembara, Seven Sisters

Ksenia Kuleshova, Abkhazia

Laura Pannack, The Cracker

Lee Grant, The Korea Project (Working Title)

Louisa Boeszoermeny, The State I Am In

Maria Contreras Coll, Journey to Impurity

Maria Sturm, “You Don’t Look Native to Me”

Medina Dugger, Chroma: And Ode to J.D. Okhai Ojeikere

Melissa Spitz, You Have Nothing to Worry About

Roisin White, Lay Her Down Upon Her Back

Sabiha Çimen, KKK (Quran School for Girls)

Sara Hylton, Nobody Listened

Silvana Trevale, Venezuelan Youth

Sinead Kennedy, To Set Fire to the Sea

Susan Worsham, Bittersweet on Bostwick Lane

Suzette Luiken, Faces of Mirrors

Tamara Merino Bloch, Underland

The winner in the main category gets £5000, second place £2000, and third place £1000; in addition all three will be published in YET Magazine and see their work projected at Photo Vogue Festival. The New Generation Prize winner receives £2000, a mentorship with Magnum Photos’ Global Business Development Director Fiona Rogers, a nomination for World Press Photo’s 2019 Joop Swart Masterclass, as well as publication in YET Magazine, and a projection at Photo Vogue Festival 2018.

In addition, Alessia Glaviano, Chiara Bardelli Nonino, and Francesca Marani will each select one work from all the submissions to be published online on Vogue Italia‘s PhotoVogue site, and Alfio Tommasini, artistic director of Verzasca Foto Festival, will select one work for a solo show during the 2019 edition of the festival. The PHMuseum Women Photographer Grant is also supported by Firecracker, Girlgaze, and foto-feminas.com. The winners will be announced on 04 December.

https://phmuseum.com/grant