Laura Pannack’s Separation goes on show at Mother London

Mirjami and Adam. © Laura Pannack.

Studio 1854 commissioned the award-winning photographer to create a series of images exploring what Brexit means for love. A new exhibition showcases the project

In late 2017, Laura Pannack photographed 14 bi-national couples working in London’s creative industries for Separation – a Studio 1854 commission supported by Affinity Photo. The series captures the emotions experienced by couples who have been forced to contemplate separation in the wake of Brexit.

Studio 1854 worked closely with Pannack, managing the commission from conception to completion. Affinity Photo, the iPad editing software was used by Pannack throughout the shoot to instantly review and develop her creative approach to the project. Anya Lawrence, of Studio 1854, interviewed each couple to better understand the impact of Brexit on their relationship. Seven films were commissioned, giving viewers an insight into both the couples’ stories and the making of the work itself.

Separation addresses the multitude of emotions experienced by couples since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. One half of each couple pictured is British while the other has moved to the UK from elsewhere in Europe. At least one worked in London’s creative sector, a diverse and thriving industry, which has long been a draw for Europeans moving to the capital.

Brexit has remained a constant in the press: in recent weeks the subject has dominated headlines again as Theresa May attempts to finalise a Brexit deal. However, despite the extensive coverage, what Brexit means for love is rarely explored. Separation aims to change this.

The portraits on show were originally published on BJP-online, alongside editorials that revealed the stories behind them. Read the articles here and watch more of the films here.

The private view and panel discussion featuring Laura Pannack and Studio 1854’s head of agency Pax Zoega takes place this Thursday 22 November. Tickets are free and can be booked here. The exhibition will be on show at Mother London, Biscuit Building, 10 Redchurch Street, London, E2 7DD until Saturday 24 November.