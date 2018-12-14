A hundred photographic heroines

Elephant feet turned foot stools, confiscated in the US © Britta Jaschinski

What's the elephant in the room? Photography is still male dominated - but, 100 years after British women first voted in a general election, the UK's Royal Photographic Society has compiled a list of 100 inspirational female image-makers

What do Sophie Calle, Rineke Dijkstra, Susan Meiselas, and Hannah Starkey all have in common? They’re all on the list of 100 contemporary women photographers picked out by the UK’s Royal Photographic Society, after an open call for nominations. Over 1300 photographers were recommended to the organisation by the general public, which was slimmed down by a judging panel headed up by photographer Rut Blees Luxemburg.

The final list includes well-known names but also less recognised image-makers such as Native American artist Wendy Red Star, Moscow-based photographer Oksana Yushko, and Paola Paredes from Ecuador. Each Heroine will be awarded a Margaret Harper medal, named after the first female president of The Royal Photographic Society, and the first female professor of photography in the UK. An exhibition and accompanying publication will follow, all part of a bid to highlight women working in what is still a male-dominated industry.

“Although it was a truly challenging exercise having to consider 1300 women, being a part of the jury for Hundred Heroines was ultimately an incredibly stimulating and inspirational process,” says Luxemburg. “This final list reflects both the global expanse of female practice and the intergenerational input into contemporary photography. It reflects the wide range of methodologies, practices and diverse approaches of women working with the photographic medium. This is a moment of change and this list of heroines pays heed to it.”

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive response to the campaign,” added Del Barrett, who is vice-president of The Royal Photographic Society, and who instigated the campaign. “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions reading the stories of heartbreak, hurt and hope, and we’ve been moved by the extraordinary lengths women will go to in order to highlight the plight of others.”

Hundred Heroines has been supported and encouraged by Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and the granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst, both of whom were instrumental in the campaign for the women’s vote in Britain. “What a wonderful way to mark the centenary of women’s suffrage,” said Pankhurst.

“If my grandmother and great-grandmother were able to come back and look at the world today, I think they would be heartened by much of the progress in women’s rights. However, they would also be spurring us on, highlighting how much we still have to do – given ongoing levels of gender inequality in almost all spheres – including in the world of photography.”

In addition to contemporary heroines, the campaign received hundreds of nominations for women who have now passed away, but whose work continues to be relevant. The RPS plans to continue its campaign in 2019 with a focus on historical heroines, with a new list of photographers to be put to the public vote.

www.rps.org/100heroines

The full list of Hundred Heroines is:

Adama Delphine Fawundu & Laylah Amatullah Barrayn

Aida Muluneh

Alix Marie

Anastasia Taylor Lind

Aneta Grzeszykowska

Anne Hardy

Annegret Soltau

Britta Jaschinski

Carrie Mae Weems

Chloe Dewe Mathews

Clare Strand

Clementine Schneidermann

Collier Schorr

Cristina de Middel

Daesha Devon Harris

Dana Lixenberg

Dana Popa

Dayanita Singh

Dragana Jurisic

Elina Brotherus

Ellen Carey

Eva Stenram

Evgenia Arbugaeva

Fatma Bucak

Gillian Wearing

Gohar Dashti

Graciela Iturbide

Hannah Collins

Hannah Reyes Morales

Hannah Starkey

Heather Agyepong

Helen Sear

Helene Binet

Indre Serpytyte

Isadora Kosofsky

Jane Hilton

Jenevieve Aken

Jillian Edelstein

Joana Choumali

Jodi Bieber

Josephine Pryde

Joy Gregory

Katy Grannan

Laia Abril

Lalla Essaydi

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Laura El-Tantway

Lise Sarfati

Lorna Simpson

Lua Ribeira

Marcia Michael

Mari Bastashevski

Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons

Marianne Mueller

Martha Rosler

Mitra Tabrizian

Miyako Ishiuchi

Monica Alcazar-Duarte

Nan Goldin

Natasha Caruana

Newsha Tavakolian

Noemi Goudal

Oksana Yushko

ORLAN

Paola Paredes

Pixy Liao

Rahima Gambo

Rena Effendi

Renate Bertlmann

Rineke Dijkstra

Rinko Kawauchi

Sarah Jones

Shirin Neshat

Sian Davey

Sonja Hamad

Sophie Calle

Susan Derges

Susan Lipper

Susan Meiselas

Tacita Dean

Taryn Simon

Tereza Zelenkova

Tracey Moffatt

Trish Morrissey

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Valerie Belin

Valie Export

Vanessa Winship

Viviane Sassen

Wendy Ewald

Wendy McMurdo

Wendy Red Star

Yagazie Emezi

Yan Wang Preston

Yto Barrada

Yushi Li

Zanele Muholi

Zarina Bhimji

Zineb Sedira

Zoe Leonard