Portrait of Humanity is coming to Clear Channel screens near you

© Biljana Jurukovski, Portrait of Humanity Entry 2019

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Clear Channel, who are hosting up to 100 commended Portrait of Humanity images on their screens later this year

We may have only just finished welcoming entries to Portrait of Humanity, but we are now eagerly preparing for the next steps in its global journey. Following on from our international call for entries, which welcomed thousands of images from photographers across the globe, judges now face the daunting task of whittling these down to the winning entries. There will be 200 shortlisted images, 100 commended, and finally, 50 winning photographs.

At each stage, photographers will receive worldwide exposure to the photographic industry, international press and general public. Hoxton Mini Press, who created our first ever Portrait of Britain book in 2018, will be binding together 200 shortlisted images in a Portrait of Humanity book, to go on sale worldwide later this year. And we are pleased to announce that up to 100 commended photographs will also be displayed on Clear Channel Out of Home screens across the globe.

Our partnership with Clear Channel gives us access to some of the world’s best placed digital screens, which we will be repurposing for Portrait of Humanity. We are using this network of screens to celebrate our shared values of individuality, community and unity. This digital exhibition will take place in multiple locations internationally and will form part of Portrait of Humanity’s global tour. It will add to the physical exhibitions taking place at renowned galleries and international photography festivals across the globe.

We want to make photography accessible to everyone, not just those who are positioned to attend galleries and photography festivals. Bringing the commended images to Clear Channel screens allows for people to view the photographs as they go about their daily lives. We hope the images will inspire people as they encounter portraits from every corner of the world, uniting our global community not just in an artistic setting, but in shopping centres, along roadsides, and in other public spaces.

Clear Channel is the perfect partner for this new global initiative, having always maintained an effort to champion diversity in media. Lucy Puddlefoot, Head of PR and Communications at Clear Channel Outdoor, says, “Portrait of Humanity is a perfect match for our commitments to the communities we serve and to using the immense international reach of Out of Home advertising as a force for good in the world.”

Look out for the commended Portrait of Humanity photographs, coming soon to Clear Channel screens near you!