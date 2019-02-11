ICP announces Infinity Awards winners

Tennessee, 1976 © Rosalind Fox Solomon

The International Center of Photography has announced the honourees of the 35th Infinity Awards

Dawoud Bey, Jess T. Dugan, Rosalind Fox Solomon, Shahidul Alam, and Zadie Smith have been announced as the honourees of this year’s Infinity Awards, organised by The International Center of Photography (ICP) in New York.

American photographer Dawoud Bey will be presented with the Art award, Jess T. Dugan with Emerging Photographer, and Zadie Smith with Critical Writing and Research, for her piece in the New Yorker titled Deana Lawson’s Kingdom of Restored Glory. This year’s jury was composed of: Erin Barnett, director of exhibitions and collections, ICP; David Gonzalez, co-editor, Lens Blog; Kristen Joy Watts, editor of @design, Instagram; and Rhea L. Combs, curator of film and photography, National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The non-juried awards are selected by ICP to acknowledge major achievements in photography. This year, Rosalind Fox Solomon is recognised in the Lifetime Achievement category, and Shahidul Alam in a Special Presentation.

The 35th annual ICP Infinity Awards will take place on 02 April at Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York City, tickets can be purchased through their website www.icp.org