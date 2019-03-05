Issue #7882: Street View

BJP's April issue is dedicated to the idea of the street as a site of theatre and historical spectacle, featuring Eamonn Doyle, Mark Power, Guy Tillim, and many more

From the bustling cities in the work of Eamonn Doyle and Guy Tillim, to Mark Power’s survey of decaying American landscapes, and a collaboration between Clémentine Schneidermann, Charlotte James, and a group of children in South Wales – this month’s issue is dedicated to the idea of the street as a site of theatre and historical spectacle.

Built around photographs of everyday life in his home city Dublin, Eamonn Doyle’s multi-sensory works – using illustration, text, video, and music – show the power of friendship and collaboration. As an anthology of Doyle’s work from his hometown titled Made in Dublin is published by Thames & Hudson this month, we look over his impressive career of photographing the street.

We also feature new work by Guy Tillim, made during long walks through the streets of Africa’s capital cities. His new book, Museum of the Revolution, reflects on recent African history, as seen through its post-colonial architecture.

Photographer Clémentine Schneidermann and stylist Charlotte James’ hybrid documentary fashion shoots are a collaboration with the local community in Blaenau Gwent, South Wales. It’s Called Ffasiwn was born out of a workshop they organised with a local youth group, where they allowed children to fashion their own costumes. “It was so incredible – it was like a painting,” says James.

We also pick up on new work by Mark Power, Good Morning America, Volume One – the first of a five-part publishing project charting the photographers travels across the vast fringes of the United States. It is the first dispatch of images from his 10-year quest to document the towns and landscapes of a country in flux, a project rooted in the work of his great American forebearers of the 1930s.

For this month’s projects, we feature Youness Miloudi’s documentary portraits of Iranian youth in Tehran, and Patrick Wack’s mysterious photographs from China’s Xinjiang region, which the ancient Silk Road trade route once passed through.

In Agenda we highlight the upcoming Circulation(s) photo festival in Paris, Sara Cwynar’s multidimensional work on show in Milwaukee, two new photobooks by South Korean photographer Jun Ahn, and a new show at SFMOMA about the evolution of image-sharing.

German photographer Arwed Messmer is this month’s Any Answers, and our Creative Brief is Maria Joudina, founder of the Puss Puss magazine for cat-lovers. We finish off with our take on Fuji Film’s latest X-T, and a reminder not to miss Don McCullin’s retrospective at Tate Britain.

