Meet British Journal of Photography’s Ones To Watch for 2019

Throughout the month of May, BJP-online will be re-publishing articles profiling the 19 emerging image-makers British Journal of Photography is tipping for 2019. Selected from a list of nearly 750 nominations, Ones to Watch provides a window into where photography is heading

Each year, British Journal of Photography magazine reaches out to its global network of photography experts to deliver an issue devoted to new talent: Ones To Watch. This year, it presents 19 photographers drawn from across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, nominated by an extensive list of curators, editors, agents, festival producers and photographers.

The 2019 Ones to Watch were announced earlier this month in British Journal of Photography magazine. However, to mark Photo London, throughout the month of May, BJP-online will be re-publish the series of articles, each dedicated to one of its Ones To Watch. The articles will be published every weekend, for the next three weekends.

The 2019 selected photographers are: Aishwarya Arumbakkam, Raphaël Barontini, Uma Bista, Nydia Blass, Alessandro Bo, Valentine Bo, Olgaç Bozalp, Alejandro Cegarra, Gabriella Demczuk, Seunggu Kim, Mous Lamrabat, Shuwei Liu, Molly Matalon, Jerome Ming, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Charlotte Schmitz, Dustin Thierry, Kyle Weeks and Karolina Wojta.



As ever, we are indebted to the growing network of nominators who make this the widest-reaching annual survey of its kind, committed to bringing new perspectives, and helping our chosen talents to achieve the exposure their work deserves.

