Issue #7885: The Pleasure Principle

Our July issue features Jack Davison, Aaron Schumann, Maisie Cousins, and Henry Wessel, among many others who remind us of why photographers do what they do

This month, we take a step away from finding meaning in the work we feature, instead reminding ourselves of the sense of play and pleasure that is at the heart of why photographers do what they do.



Once an aspiring marine biologist, self-taught photographer Jack Davison has come a long way since his lauded debut series, 26 States. Now a frequent collaborator of The New York Times Magazine, among many others, Davison looks back on his career so far, collecting some of his most memorable portraits in his new book, Photographs.



This month, as the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris prepares for a large three-part retrospective of Henry Wessel’s oeuvre, Gerry Badger pays tribute to the late photographer’s life’s work.



Out of sheer curiosity and bemusement, Aaron Schumann found himself enthralled by the mundane reports found in a local newspaper in New England. Yet as his archive grew, he discovered that not all is as it first might have seemed. In this month’s issue, the photographer shares the humour and poetic influences behind his latest work.



Maisie Cousins picks and pairs her favourite images from her last three bodies of work for a new book, with which she hopes to close the chapter on the garish visuals she is known for, as she moves into a new and exciting phase in her personal life.



“I got pigeonholed as a sex photographer, and I am sure some doors closed because of that – but many others opened,” says Del LaGrace Volcano, our Any Answers this month. Plus, in Agenda, we ask curator Susan Bright about this year’s programme at PhotoEspaña, and we speak to former BJP IPA winner, Felicity Hammond, about her latest book, Property.



Our Projects this month celebrate unforeseen beauty in our shared landscape – from a fiesta in Menorca, to the iconic Eiffel Tower, and the humble London bus route – and our Creative Brief asks Marta Roca, the creative director of Four&Sons, about commissioning work with a focus on our four-legged friends. Plus we bring you a comprehensive review of the new addition to the medium format market, the Fujifilm GFX 50R.



