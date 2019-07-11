Blue Still Life with White Peonies, Eggs and Onions, 2019 © Daniel Gordon, Courtesy of the artist and James Fuentes, New York

A new exhibition in New York traces the history of studio-based photography from the past 130 years, presenting 40 images by artists such as Wolfgang Tillmans, Man Ray, Robert Mapplethorpe and many more

From Eadweard Muybridge’s 1887 calotype prints, to Barbara Kasten’s abstract sculpture work from 1982, and Daniel Gordon’s still life experiments made this year in 2019, a new exhibition at Simon Lee Gallery in New York explores the evolution of studio-based photography.

On show are 40 images by 26 different artists, including photographers like John Edmonds, Robert Mapplethorpe, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, and Lionel Wend, who find common ground in the genre of portrait photography, while artists like Willa Nasatir and Erin Shirreff present abstracted images through the use of sculpture.

Also on show are images by Man Ray, Wolfgang Tillmans, Anne Collier, Christopher Williams, Willa Nasatir, Torbjørn Rødland, and many more.

Studio Photography: 1887-2019 will be exhibited at Simon Lee Gallery in New York until 16 August 2019

simonleegallery.com





Face As Mask II, 2018 © John Edmonds Courtesy of the artist and COMPANY, New York

Caffeine Dreams, 1987 © Bruce Nauman, Courtesy of Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels

Scale XXVIII, 2012 © Josephine Pryde, Courtesy the artist and Simon Lee Gallery

How Do You Think Others See You, 2017 © Anne Collier, Courtesy of the artist and Anton Kern Gallery, New York