Portrait of Humanity 2020 is now open for entries

Adrian and Sofía at the Beach, Spain © Javier Caso

We are looking for images that celebrate our shared values of individuality, community and unity

This year marks the second edition of Portrait of Humanity, an annual international award inviting photographers to share work that captures the many faces of humanity, and to document the universal expressions of life; laughter, courage, moments of reflection, journeys to work, first hellos, last goodbyes, and everything that happens in between. What’s normal to one person might be extraordinary to someone else.



After an incredibly successful first year, which welcomed applications from across the globe, the fifty winning images are now embarking on a global tour, stopping at LagosPhoto Festival in Lagos, Nigeria, Louisiana State Museum as part of PhotoNOLA Festival in New Orleans, USA, and Organ Vida International Photography Festival in Zagreb, Croatia. The coming year will be no different, with exhibitions already confirmed at Photoville Festival in New York City, USA, and Capa Center in Budapest, Hungary. Portrait of Humanity is a unique opportunity to exhibit your work at multiple venues around the world.



The Hands that Rock the Cradle, North Korea © Fabian Muir

Last year, the winning images captured intimate moments from every continent. In her photograph Surfing Iran, Giulia Frigieri celebrated the Hijabi surfer movement in Baluchestan, Iran. Luca Bracali documented the Tsaatan people herding reindeer in Mongolia, and Fabian Muir photographed children at an orphanage in North Korea. This year we hope to welcome an even more diverse collection of photographs, telling the stories we are not often exposed to.



For the first time, the award now accepts series applications, and three winning bodies of work from the Stories category will be published in British Journal of Photography. They will also be exhibited worldwide alongside 30 winning images from the Open category as part of the Portrait of Humanity Global Tour 2020. 200 shortlisted images from the Open category will be featured in the Portrait of Humanity book.



Mennah Kickboxing, USA © Anna Mia Davidson

This year’s judging panel will be made up of Mallory Benedict, Photo Editor at National Geographic and Managing Director at Women Photograph; István Virágvölgyi, curator at the Capa Center, Hungary; Caroline Hunter, Picture Editor at The Guardian, UK; Joe Sidek. Photographer and founder of Arts & Culture Festival in George Town, Malaysia; Elizabeth Krist, Consulting Photo Editor at NatGeo, USA, and Carol Allen-Storey, Photojournalist and Lecturer in the UK. Get your work in front of them by applying to Portrait of Humanity 2020 before 22 November 2019.



Do you want to be part of the movement? Together, we will create a Portrait of Humanity.

Childhood Once More, Slovenia © Simon Chang

Young Mother with Her Children, UK © Emma Hardy

Classroom, Rwanda © Nick Kontostavlakis

Fardouse and Ahmed, Somalia © Georgina Goodwin

Uncle Tim, Noa and Ophir, UK © Fiona Yaron-Field

Time To Go Home, Bangladesh © David Nam Lip Lee