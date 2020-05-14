Photo London announces move to a new venue this autumn

The mouth of Krishna. 2020 © Albarran Cabrera, courtesy Bildhalle.

The annual photo fair originally scheduled to open this weekend at Somerset House, London, unveils its new venue at Gray's Inn Gardens, where it will run from 07 to 11 October 2020

Every spring, since 2014, Photo London takes over the sprawling courtyard and maze of rooms that comprise Somerset House. This year was no exception until the spread of Covid-19 initiated a nationwide lockdown, forcing the fair to reschedule.

Photo London’s sixth edition was due to run from 14 to 17 May 2020 and comprised over a hundred exhibitors from 22 countries worldwide. Now, it will take place from 07 to 11 October at Gray’s Inn Gardens, London — a historical site and one of the largest privately-owned gardens in London.

Photo London remains committed to showcasing the work of the 2020 Master of Photography, Shirin Neshat, with a dedicated exhibition that will open during the first week of the fair and run for three weeks after.

In the interim, the Photo London Academy has launched early, with an archive of talks and panel discussions from the last five years of Photo London.

Highlights include Body Conscious, in which photographers Ronan McKenzie, Haley Morris Cafiero, Peyton Fulford, and Fiona Rogers, the Director of Photography and Operations at Webber Represents and Webber Gallery, discuss the use of the body within photography — its objectification, identity and body politics. And a conversation between the Ghanian-Russian photographer Liz Johnson Artur and Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries, London.



Photo London’s recently launched digital magazine, which was envisioned as a virtual photo book, is also available. The first issue centres around the 2018 Master of Photography Edward Burtynsky, and Issue 02, available from this Friday, is dedicated to Clare Strand whose multidimensional work The Discrete Channel with Noise is shortlisted for the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2020.



photolondon.org