The acclaimed visual storyteller live in conversation with Daniel Boetker-Smith

25th June, 12PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents brings the insights and expertise of world-class photography figures off the page and into your living room: from your own home, access exclusive artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more to keep you inspired and motivated during the COVID-19 lockdown — all completely free.



This week, 1854 Presents: Ying Ang in conversation with Daniel Boetker-Smith.



Ying Ang’s critically acclaimed long-form visual storytelling traverses the personal and the political, extrapolating the intensely private domains of PTSD, motherhood and social breakdown into wider political contexts of western capitalism and feminism. Crucially, Ying’s work employs her own lived experiences as a vehicle to interrogate and hypothesise larger, more universal imperatives.



Between her first artist book, Gold Coast (2014), and her latest project, Bower Bird Blues, Ying has won numerous awards and accolades worldwide (including the New York Photo Book Prize, a nomination for the Prix Pictet and ‘Book of the Year’ listings from Magnum, Lensculture and others). She has exhibited in solo shows from New York to Les Rencontres d’Arles, and worked on commissions for the likes of the Washington Post and FADER.



In this free and exclusive live stream event, Ying goes live in conversation with writer, curator and photographer Daniel Boetker-Smith: the pair will unpack the autobiographical nature of Ying’s work, and chart her journey from conception to book. They will consider the current climate, and how it can teach us to better see and document the immediacy of our environment — without always needing to use the language of the “other”.

