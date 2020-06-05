Black Lives Matter: Anti-racism resources for the photography industry

George Floyd's murder has sparked global protests against racism, inequality, and police brutality. Here, we compile a growing list of books, articles, and initiatives to learn from and support

At the time of writing, people in all 50 states in the US, and 18 countries worldwide, are protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement. The demonstrations follow the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020, and have amplified the anger and outrage at the racism and inequality that continue to pervade all aspects of society, including the creative industries.

In photography, countless artists have spoken out, with photographers including Campbell Addy, Ronan McKenzie and Emmazed founder Mo Mfinanga calling for systematic change in how Black photographers are treated in the industry and beyond it.

Here, we have compiled a growing list of educational anti-racism resources, along with petitions and initiatives to support, for those in the photography industry and outside of it. We will continue to update the list going forward; if you have any suggestions or comments, please send them to editorial@bjphoto.co.uk. This is by no means a definitive list, but it may be a good place to start.



Books

Mark Sealy — Decolonising the Camera: Photography in Racial Time

Director of Autograph ABP Mark Sealy MBE unravels how Western photographic practice has been used as a tool for creating Eurocentric and violent visual regimes. He demands that we recognise and disrupt the ingrained racist ideologies that have tainted photography since its inception in 1839. A free chapter from the book is also available via the link above.

Antwaun Sargent — The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion

Curator and critic Antwaun Sargent addresses the radical transformation taking place in fashion photography and art today. In his opening essay, Sargent opens up the conversation around the role of the Black body in the marketplace and the institutional barriers that have historically been an impediment to Black photographers participating more fully in the fashion and industries. The publication features 15 artist portfolios and a series of conversations between generations of practitioners.

Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa — One Wall a Web

Employing a range of mediums, which include archival imagery and text, Wolukau-Wanambwa’s book questions whether the historical and contemporary realities of anti-Black and gendered violence serve to veil the essential function of violence in the maintenance of “civil” society.



Daniel C. Blight — The Image of Whiteness: Contemporary Photography and Racialization

Blight introduces readers to some important extracts from the troubling story of whiteness, highlighting its falsehoods, paradoxes, and oppressive nature. This book argues that the invention and continuation of the “white race” is not just a political, social and legal phenomenon, but also a complexly visual one, and explores what photographic artists are doing to subvert and critique its power.

Articles and texts

The Racial Bias built into Photography, Sarah Lewis for The New York Times

“My work looks at how the right to be recognized justly in a democracy has been tied to the impact of images and representation in the public realm. It examines how the construction of public pictures limits and enlarges our notion of who counts in American society.”

1619 project, The New York Times

An ongoing initiative, which started in August 2019 — the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It reframes the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and contributions of black Americans, at the centre of the US’s contemporary narrative.

Visualising Racism, from the Washington Post’s Photo Issue

“Some of the images are beautiful and unsettling. Some are jarring. If some make us uncomfortable, that is progress. An easy conversation about racism is not a real conversation at all.”

When the Camera was a weapon of Imperialism. (And when it still is), Teju Cole for The New York Times

“When we speak of “shooting” with a camera, we are acknowledging the kinship of photography and violence.”



The importance of Black people controlling our own narrative, Venus Thrash for Zine

“Silencing is a kind of killing. I suppose that’s the whole point, especially if the killers are threatened by your work.”

Shaniqwa Jarvis is no one’s assistant, Jonah Engel Bromwich for The New York Times

“I know what I want, and I don’t want to let people’s ignorance stop me from getting that. I can never sit around and moan. As a black woman, I know that just out the gate. It’s not going to be the same for me. Knowing that, having that already in me, I just go for it” — Shaniqwa Jarvis.



The American Nightmare, Ibram X. Kendi for the Atlantic

“We don’t see any American dream,” Malcolm X said in 1964. “We’ve experienced only the American nightmare.” A nightmare is essentially a horror story of danger, but it is not wholly a horror story. Black people experience joy, love, peace, safety. But as in any horror story, those unforgettable moments of toil, terror, and trauma have made danger essential to the black experience in racist America.

Addressing racism and issues of representation through photography, British Journal of Photography

Carrie Mae Weems, Dana Scruggs, Lola Flash and Mark Sealy invite us to look and consider — to acknowledge and act upon injustices that pervade the past and the present. In light of recent events, earlier this week, we returned to interviews with them from our archive.

Guides

Vision and Justice: A Civic Curriculum — free ebook from Aperture Foundation edited by Sarah Lewis

A free curriculum including thirty-one texts on topics ranging from civic space and memorials to the intersections of race, technology, and justice. Highlights include a wide-ranging conversation between filmmaker Ava DuVernay and cinematographer Bradford Young; an interview between Lewis and Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; and Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s essay on Frederick Douglass.

The Photographer’s Guide to Inclusive Photography — free e-guide from the Authority Collective and PhotoShelter

A collection of first-hand accounts, insights and learned lessons from industry leaders, including a list of helpful resources and questions photographers should ask themselves before their next project.



Do no harm: Photographing police brutality protests — free e-guide from the Authority Collective

“As photographers/filmmakers, we need to ask ourselves, is this image sousveillance (from the bottom pointing up, holding power-holders and oppressors accountable) or are we furthering surveillance (from the top pointing down, adding to a history of violence and surveillance of Black, Indigenous, and POC bodies, and creating a document that can be used to further that violence)? — Filmmaker Ligaiya Romero.

A full list of resources for photographers and beyond on anti-racism from the Authority Collective can be found here.





Black Photographers covering the protests



A growing list of Black photographers based in the US

Black women and non-binary photographers based in the US

Via Women Photograph

Photography driven initiatives

The Authority Collective

A collective of over 200 womxn, non-binary and gender expansive people of colour working in the photography, film and VR/AR industries, with a mission to empower marginalised artists.

Diversify Photo

An initiative to encourage photo editors and commissioners to hire more POC photographers.



UK Black Female Photographers Community

BBFA Collective

Born out of a lack of representation, the Black British Female Artist Collective was created to provide a platform for the best female emerging artists of the diaspora.



Donations and Petitions

The Earth Issue’s Freedom Fundraiser

In response to the murder of George Floyd and the global protests that have followed, The Earth Issue have initiated a print sale, with all proceeds to be donated to organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement



Photographers of Colour petition

Sign this petition calling for photography industry leaders and corporations to use their platforms to speak out against the racism Black and minority photographers are facing within the industry

To donate to organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, follow this link.

If you would like to suggest resources to be added to this list, please email editorial@1854.media