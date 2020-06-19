See in Black coalition launches with charity print sale

© Melissa Alcena.

This Juneteenth, the day marking a key date in the emancipation of slaves in the US, a collective of more than 80 Black photographers is launching a fundraiser

Alexis Hunley, Arielle Bobb-Willis, Dana Scruggs, Josef Adamu, Mark Clennon and Flo Ngala are among the names donating their work in a print sale launched by See in Black, a coalition of Black photographers, and “a platform for Black people to stand proudly in their permanence”, founded by Joshua Kissi and Micaiah Carter.



Priced at $100 per print, all profits will be donated to charities representing what the initiative identifies as the “five key elements of Black advancements”: civil rights, education, intersectionality, community building, and criminal justice reform. The organisations being funded are: Know Your Rights Camp, Youth Empowerment Project, National Black Justice Coalition, Black Futures Lab, and The Bail Project.



© Kennedi Carter.

“We are artists and archivists. We do not merely make images of Black figures, we document history that is often unrecorded with intentionality, respect, nuance, and care. We serve as a platform for Black people to stand proudly in their permanence”

Joshua Kissi and Micaiah Carter, founders of See in Black

© Quan Brinson.

The sale launches on the 155th celebration of Juneteenth — the oldest commemoration marking an important stage in the journey to end slavery in the US, also known as Freedom Day. Despite being recognised as a state holiday in Texas, Juneteenth is not a national holiday. Amid the Black Lives Matters protests prompted by the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless more Black people at the hands of the police, there have been growing calls to make Juneteenth a US federal holiday.



Access the sale at seeinblack.com



© Micaiah Carter.

